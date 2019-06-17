Pickup Pulling Horse Trailer Catches Fire near Buhl, Sunday

BUHL, Idaho, (KLIX)-Authorities say a fire sparked on Sunday by a burning pickup near Buhl was quickly extinguished before it caused damage to the horse trailer it was pulling and the surrounding area.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, The Buhl Fire Department responded to what appears to be a full-size pickup on fire at 1600 E and 4200 N, not far from the intersection east of Buhl. The pickup was pulling a large horse trailer with horses inside.

Photos shared on social media by Deputy Robinson shows the front and cab of the pickup fully engulfed by flames. The sheriff's office said the fire spread to a nearby field and came within a 100 yards of a power pole before crews were able to extinguish the flames.

The sheriff's office also said the Buhl Fire Department's quick action prevented more of the field, the power pole and the horse trailer with horses from burning. There were no reported injured caused by the fire.