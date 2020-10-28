Pirate Halloween Display In Twin Falls Comes With Full Experience

Dan Alder lives on 1443 Mountain View Drive in Twin Falls and he has a Pirates of the Caribbean display this year unlike any other. The event he is hosting Saturday is free and going to be a true experience.

Two massive boats are displayed in his front yard that will be great for a photo opportunity for families. The inspiration behind the display this year is Pirates of the Caribbean and he went all out.

He rented two huge boats that look like they came straight out of the movies. There will be characters walking around from "Jack Sparrow", "Will Turner", "Elizabeth Swan" and "Black Beard" just to name a few and you can go talk to all of them.

Dan Alder said he does it for the kids, "It is all for the community. Kids need a break this year, they could use something fun and it doesn't always have to be scary."

For those who are concerned about safety, there will be an entrance and exit, social distancing encouraged and masks required. He said if you don't feel safe he understands and you shouldn't come, especially if you aren't feeling well.

Alder said that he had a family come to him and thank him for putting on the display because it was like a Disney experience for them they would not have been able to have otherwise.

In the past he has had over 3,000 trick or treaters and he isn't sure how many he will get this year but it is sure to be an experience you won't forget.