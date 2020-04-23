Please Help Find Jerome County Teen Missing Since April 21

A south Idaho teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Miguel Zavala Villicana? Miguel's profile was recently added to the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse Database. He is listed at 5'8", and 213 pounds.

Miguel's last date of contact was April 21, 2020. He was last seen wearing jeans and a white shirt, and has a tattoo on his left forearm that spells out "Zavala." He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Miguel Zavala Villicana, please contact the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, at 208-324-8845.