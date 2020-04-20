Please Help Find: Missing Twin Falls Teen Last Contact April 16

A Twin Falls, Idaho, teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last date of contact is listed as April, 16, 2020, by the missing persons website.

Have you seen Judy Lola Celeste Thompson? According to the Idaho State Police / Missing Person's Clearinghouse website, Judy is 5'00", and weights 115 pounds. Her missing person's profile describes her as having black hair and brown eyes. She is 17-years-old.

Judy has a number of tattoos, including ones on her ankle and forearm. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Judy Thompson, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357.