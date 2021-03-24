We often make jokes about Californians moving to Idaho and blame any issues in our state on them. It's an easy joke to make to feel better about ourselves, even if it isn't true all of the time. One of my co-workers came to us from the California wasteland. He's been pretty cool so far and hasn't turned Twin Falls into a haven for the horrible, yet.

I'll be honest, I'm a fan of California. Granted I only go and hang out at the beach, and I like that part of it so I won't rag on the state too much. It is interesting to note though that we focus on Californians but it isn't just them moving here. There are around 1,000 people moving here to Idaho each day according to recent data. There are also some Idahoans leaving the state. One of those could move to California and have something new to whine about. Or better said 'wine' about.

The Murphy Goode Winery in Sonoma is looking to hire someone for what they call a really 'Goode' job. They want someone who is willing to move to wine country, loves wine, and wants to get their foot in the wine industry. And also someone who will drink a lot of wine.

This is an actual job too that pays $10,000 a month for a year and rent is covered. To apply you need to submit a short video telling them why they should choose you and you need to be at least 21 years old.