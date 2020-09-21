Pocatello Man Struck and Killed after Surviving Rollover

MALAD CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 24-year-old Pocatello man was struck and killed after surviving a rollover crash moments earlier on Sunday evening in eastern Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 10:18 p.m. Andrew Delacruz rolled his vehicle on the Old Malad Highway near Devil Creek Reservoir, just north of Malad City when he walked up a hill to Interstate 15 to flag down motorists. ISP said in a statement Sunday that Delacruz was hit by a 2009 Ford Flex in the middle of the northbound lanes and was killed.

The driver of the the Ford and two passengers where not injured. ISP is investigating the crash.