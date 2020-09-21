Pocatello Man Struck and Killed after Surviving Rollover
MALAD CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 24-year-old Pocatello man was struck and killed after surviving a rollover crash moments earlier on Sunday evening in eastern Idaho.
According to Idaho State Police, at around 10:18 p.m. Andrew Delacruz rolled his vehicle on the Old Malad Highway near Devil Creek Reservoir, just north of Malad City when he walked up a hill to Interstate 15 to flag down motorists. ISP said in a statement Sunday that Delacruz was hit by a 2009 Ford Flex in the middle of the northbound lanes and was killed.
The driver of the the Ford and two passengers where not injured. ISP is investigating the crash.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app