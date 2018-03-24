Police Search for Missing Person in Twin Falls

According to a press release from the City of Twin Falls, police are looking for a young man who was last seen at the Twin Falls Walmart on Friday afternoon.

(City of Twin Falls) On Friday, March 23, 2018, Anthony M. Murray, age 21, was last seen at the Twin Falls Walmart at 4:30 P.M. Anthony was traveling through Twin Falls with some family members and was on his way to see a sick relative living in Oregon. Video cameras from Walmart show Anthony leave the store and jump over the fence toward Poleline Road West, which is the last known location for him.

Family members are concerned for his wellbeing and are asking for the help of our community. The attached photo shows Anthony wearing a very specific ball cap, which he was wearing when he left Walmart.

Please contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357 with any information regarding Anthony.