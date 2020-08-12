UPDATE: Mr. Wolf has been found safe.

Twin Falls Police is asking the public to help locate a missing 78-year-old man. According to police, Rudolf Wolf Jr. was last seen in Twin Falls at around 3:35 p.m. near 491 Caswell Ave West headed north on foot.

At the time he was wearing an Albertsons hat with an Under Armour logo on it, dark blue shorts with a stripe on the side, dark blue polo shirt, and Puma socks.

If you have any information where Wolf might be call police right away at (208) 735-4357.