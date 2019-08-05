Police Search for Missing Twin Falls Man

(KLIX) – Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing Twin Falls man.

Larry Dean Malberg, 62, left his family’s home on Sunday morning near the area of Morningside Drive and Sunrise Boulevard in a blue 2003 Mazda MPV van, Twin Falls Police said on its Facebook page on Monday. Police said he left to get a newspaper, but never returned home.

Malberg may have traveled to the Mountain Home area, police said. The license plate of the Mazda is 2TS7644.

If you have seen Malberg or have any information of his whereabouts, contact police at (208) 735-4357.