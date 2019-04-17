UPDATE: The teen has made it home safe, Twin Falls Police posted this to their Facebook page: "Michael has returned home and is safe and sound. We would like to thank the community for all their assistance with this. Thank you to everyone who shared the post and helped get the word out there."

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Police issued a call for help from the public in finding a teenager that went missing Tuesday.

The police department shared a photo of 16-year-old Michael Blodgett who left his home at around 8 a.m. on a bike ride; police noted Blodgett is autistic. They say the teenager may have gone to the fish hatchery just off of Canyon Street in Rock Creek south of town, just off Blue Lakes Boulevard south.

Twin Falls Police say Blodgett was on a black and light green 26" mountain bike. The teen is about 5'10" and 230 lbs, with black hair and blue eyes. If you can help police find the teen give them a call at 208-735-4357.