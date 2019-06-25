POLL: What’s The Best Tattoo Shop In Twin Falls

I have been thinking about getting a new tattoo for a while. I hear some great things about the tattoo parlors here and I wanted to know which one is the best.

Which one do you think is the best? I have seen those shows that have the worst tattoos, horrible lines, fading after a few years, just plain awful tattoos. Fortunately, I don't have any horror stories of my own and I haven't heard or seen any terrible ones from around here.

I think tattoo parlors have a bad stigma around them but they are professional places that are clean and you can pretty much watch and make sure everything is properly sanitized. I would say it is much harder to get an infection from an upstanding tattoo and piercing shop than anywhere else.

If you want to give out even more information, which is the best tattoo artist from each parlor?