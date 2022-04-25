Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.

Last Quizno's in Idaho Closes

Credit: Google Street View Credit: Google Street View loading...

Last week, the final Quizno's in Idaho closed their doors, and just like that the state has no more. Only a few years ago it seemed like Quizno's was sponsoring everything, but as Subway continued to thrive and local sub shops dominated different towns, Quizno's was left suffering because of it. A place that once seemed to thrive has seen thousands of stores close nationwide, and will no longer be in Idaho moving forward.

Quizno's in Boise Shuts Its Doors

Credit: janeff Credit: janeff loading...

While Twin Falls has been without Quizno's for a while, there was still one in Boise. As the list from last week had a few chains on it, there was still hope as you could drive to Boise or other places and get your fill. In the case of Quizno's that can no longer be the case. They had great subs and were decently priced, but the competition eventually caught up with them, and they may soon be a thing of the past everywhere. At one point there were over five thousand stores open across the county, and as of last year, there were only 255 with that number continuing to decrease.

Get our free mobile app

While Quizno's may be gone from Idaho, the final location in Boise will become another sub place. There are tons of sub-options across the state, with many of them being locally-owned restaurants. For those that crave and love Quizno's, there are still currently two open in Salt Lake City. It may be a tad further of a drive, but if you want it, make sure to not wait too long, as you don't know how much longer they will be open. So long Quizno's, you will be missed in Idaho.

Magic Valley Photogenic Foods