Power County Sheriff Looking for Man Who Ran From Deputy

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Power County authorities say a 31-year-old man ran from a deputy during a traffic stop west of Pocatello Wednesday morning.

According to the Power County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a car in the early morning hours in the Arbon Valley area between Pocatello and American Falls. The driver, identified as Joseph Young, allegedly ran away on foot into the Arbon Hills. At the time he was wearing a dark blue hoodie with a West Coast Chopper style logo on it, a gray ball cap, and blue jeans.

The Power County Sheriff's Office said in a brief statement that people should not approach Young and call 911 right away.