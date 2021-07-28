Power Line Down in Twin Falls

UPDATE:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A power pole and line came down blocking traffic when a semi-truck hit it about mid-day in Twin Falls. Idaho Power crews, Twin Falls Police and Twin Falls Fire Department have closed off the intersection of Heyburn Ave and Locust St at around 11 a.m. According to Idaho Power, roughly 720 people in the neighborhood had been without power. According to Twin Falls Police, a semi-truck struck the power pole bringing it down. By the afternoon Idaho Power said roughly 438 people were without power and estimated full restoration by 6 p.m.



