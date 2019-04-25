Prosecutor: Twin Boys Died from Suffocation, No One Charged

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) – Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said the twin boys who died at an apartment in October died from suffocation.

The incident happened on Oct. 12 at about 2 p.m. when Twin Falls Police confirmed that two male infants were found dead in the 200 block of Morningside Drive.

Loebs said the pathology report indicated they died from suffocation.

While there were drugs present in the apartment, he said the presence of drugs in the home did not cause the death. Two women were arrested for drugs being found in the home in October.

Loebs said there was no other information that would lead to an arrest or the belief that there was a deliberate crime or gross negligence.

There is not enough evidence to charge someone and the possibility of the case reopening depends on if there is any other information brought forward, he said.