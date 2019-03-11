TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The public is invited to chime in tonight about a proposal to raise the visitor entrance fee at Shoshone Falls Park.

The City Council will hold a public hearing this evening at City Hall. The proposal is to raise the per-vehicle entrance fee from $3 to $5. The last time the fee was raised was in 1998.

According to the agenda item, the city says there are several reasons it is asking for the increase including, among others, work that needs to be done on the roadway and the parking lot at Dierkes Lake. With the increased entrance price visitors would be able to use a credit card with no convenience fee, and it would help the city build cash reserves in the enterprise fund for capital projects at the park.

If the fee increase is approved a one-time expense of around $10,000 will be used to make improvements to the ticket booth so that credit cards can be accepted.

“This expense will be covered by the anticipated increase in revenue,” according to the city, “and will be included in the budget amendment at the end of the fiscal year.”

The city started charging a $1 entrance fee in 1980 and raised it to $2 in 1990. The current $3 per-vehicle fee has been in place since 1998.

Among the other items at tonight’s meeting are the presentation of the city’s 2018 audited financial statements; the recognition of achievements of a Twin Falls firefighter; and welcoming new firefighters.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at City Hall.