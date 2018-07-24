TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The public is invited to attend an upcoming work session to discuss the future of Canyon Springs Grade.

The work session, scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at City Hall, is for stakeholders and the project team to determine the $1.7 million reconstruction project of Canyon Springs Grade.

According to the city of Twin Falls ,

In 2016, the Canyon Springs Grade Citizen Advisory Committee was appointed by the City Council to gather public input and recommend potential solutions. In January 2017, Twin Falls City Council was presented with nine feasible options to reconstruct the Canyon Springs Grade that will make it safer for pedestrians and motorists. Council selected an option that included reconstruction and minor widening of the existing grade, as well as the addition of anchors and steel mesh to contain falling rock.

Those who worry about how the project could impact their use of the road during reconstruction may want to plan to attend the meeting.

The city says those who attend will be able to see the new design, get details about construction activities, learn the schedule and duration of the project, and share their input about the project.