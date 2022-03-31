Twin Falls has seen its share of restaurants come and go over the years, some better than others. Twin may have more than enough pizza to go around, but if you’ve lived around the Twin Falls area for any length of time, you might remember these three pizza standouts that we would love to see make a glorious return.

#3 Dale's Dogs

Dale's Dogs may have been more known for their variety of awesome hotdogs, but I ate more pizza from this place than anything on the menu. Twin Falls lacks an authentic Chicago-style pizza and this one filled that void perfectly. Twin Falls hasn’t been the same since they closed up shop.

#2 The Hangar Restaurant

Ages before the Twin Falls airport redesign, there was the old Hangar Restaurant. (No relation to the current incarnation). During the week, the menu was much like what you might find out there today: American-style breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But on Fridays and Saturday nights it transformed into the first-of-its-kind pizza buffet. Tables were packed full of families and I’m sure capacity violations were ignored with everyone crammed in on top of each other. Nobody cared. The pizza was amazing, the schooners of beer were flowing, and you almost always wound up making new friends with the table next to you.

#1 Me ‘N Eds

About where the Fred Meyer gas station is today, used to be the home of Me ‘N Eds Pizza. I’m trying not to sound corny, but this place was the Cheers of pizza restaurants. Everybody knew everybody. With picnic-style seating, there were no boundaries between you and the other patrons; you squeezed in where you could find a spot and struck up a conversation with your neighbors without hesitation. Even the most vicious of town software rivals made peace over pitchers of beer at Me ‘N Eds on any given Friday. And forget the atmosphere, the pizza was off the hook. The crust was thin and crispy, the cheese was thick, the meats were fresh, and the sauce was spicier than what you’d find on your average pie.

Would you have ranked these differently? And are we leaving anyone out? Be sure to let us know in the comments.