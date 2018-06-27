Recent Sound Upgrade Includes $2 Increase At Magic Valley Cinema

The Magic Valley Cinema 13 installed state-of-the-art sound equipment earlier in the year in one of their theaters, and has added a $2.00 fee to the price of tickets.

"It's way worth the extra money," said an employee when I inquired about seeing the new Jurassic World movie.

Theater two received a sound upgrade a few months ago, according to the employee. The Dolby Atmos surround system the cinema purchased is fairly new technology, having been released by the company in June of 2012.

"There's over fifty speakers in that theater now, and you get to enjoy the fifty-five foot screen too," said the employee.

The combination of the "grand screen," and new Dolby system in theater two, certainly seems like the better way to go for those who can't enjoy their movie going experience in theaters with lesser sound quality.

The fee increase means the price per ticket for general admission in theater two is $11.25, for ages 12 and up, and $8.50 for children 11 and under, according to the theater's website .