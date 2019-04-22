Recipes That Will Help You Get Rid of Easter Candy

While the idea of Peeps on pizza continues to divide the internet, we've got some other interesting ways to insert Easter candy into your favorite foods and watch that stash dwindle.

It's baffling to think that marshmallows on pizza would be a good idea, but the people of the internet that are posting pictures of melted Peeps on pizza say it's really "not that bad." Which makes us think that's code for "not great," and those pizza antagonists are doing it just to get on the nerves of Peep haters and pizza purists. But it's happening regardless. Let us know if you've tried Peepza and you legitimately think it's the next big thing. So far it's not on the menu at Smokey Mountain Pizzeria Grill, but you never know.

If you have a load of Peeps at your house after Easter, there are some simple ways to use them up. Like in hot chocolate, on s' mores, and straight out of the freezer if you're in the mood for a marshmallowy popsicle. You can also put them on a toothpick and insert them into your favorite adult beverage and make it a Peeptini, or a Peeparita. The Peeps website has some other ideas which include putting them on cupcakes, and building a little frosting nest on top of a cookie and settling the Peep in there nice and tight.

If your Easter wasn't all about Peeps and you've got some leftover M&Ms, Kisses, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Snickers, those are all good in the place of chocolate chips in cookies. At my house, we usually make a peanut butter dough, flatten out a tablespoon-sized ball in our hands, insert our favorite chunk of a candy bar, and roll the dough around it and seal it up. That bakes at 350 for about 15 minutes or until the cookies are golden brown, and the candy bar melts inside. Yum city. For the Hersheys' Kiss option, wait until the cookies come out of the oven and let them cool for a minute or two, and then press a Kiss in the center of each cookie. It's the best way ever to add a bunch of calories to a little chocolate Kiss.

Another simple idea to help get rid of Easter Candy is to make a trail mix. Throw some nuts and pretzels into a bowl and add a few Jelly Beans for a fruity touch. Or mix up some nuts with those malted eggs. That's addictive.

If all else fails, just eat all that candy plain. It's pretty hard to make a Cadbury Egg into anything new anyway. Unless perhaps you melt it on pizza.

All of that Easter candy is on sale today, so you can totally score and stock the freezer. Let us know what you create!