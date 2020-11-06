Twin Falls Woman Charged for Pursuit in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old Twin Falls woman wanted on several warrants is facing more charges for leading police on a pursuit on Election Day in Jerome County.

According to court documents, Jerome Police attempted to pull over Candace Wright on Tuesday, November 3, in Jerome after they allege she was speeding. An officer had been following the Chrysler sedan she had been driving after he had spotted the car in a Jerome neighborhood and looked up information revealing Wright had several warrants for her arrest. However, when the officer attempted the traffic stop, Wright only slowed down while a male passenger got out of the car and she drove away.

According to police, Wright went through a school zone at 40 mph and headed down Golf Course Road, nearly hitting another vehicle, at speeds close to 70 mph. Eventually Wright turned onto U.S. Highway 93 and headed towards the Perrine Bridge where she pulled into the scenic overlook parking lot on the north side. Police allege Wright went off the road a little way and then backed her car into one of the police cars chasing her. She attempted to flee on foot, but was grabbed by officers and placed in the Jerome County Jail.

Wright is facing felony attempt to elude a peace officer, misdemeanor malicious injury to property and misdemeanor driving without privileges.