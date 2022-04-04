High Winds Headed to Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-High winds are expected across much of southern Idaho Monday evening into Tuesday. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a High Wind Warning for much of the north and eastern part of the Magic Valley towards the east while the western Magic Valley will be under a Wind Advisory.

U.S. National Weather Service U.S. National Weather Service loading...

The High Wind Warning begins at noon and extends through the evening until 6 p.m. Tuesday. It covers Lincoln, Cassia, and Minidoka counties. The National Weather Service expects wind gusts to hit 60 mph at times with sustained winds between 30 and 40 mph. There could be impacts to drivers along the interstate, especially high profile vehicles, blowing dust, and possible power outages. The Wind Advisory covers Twin Falls, Jerome, Gooding, and Elmore counties. The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. and extends to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts could hit 45 mph with winds of 25 to 35 mph.

Greg Greg loading...

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for the Wood River Valley and Stanley Basin. NWS expects moderate snow to fall anywhere from four to eight inches north of Galena Summit to the west. Winds will also have an impact in the area with gusts up to 50 mph.

Get our free mobile app