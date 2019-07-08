Red Flag Warning for the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Red Flag Warning will be in effect this afternoon for parts of the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho as thunderstorms are expected to move through the area.

Image credit: U.S. National Weather Service Pocatello

The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello says the warning will begin at 2 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. with scattered thunderstorms forming this afternoon across the region creating a threat of fire. Some of the thunderstorms could produce wind gusts from 30 to 40 m.p.h. and lightning strikes could mean fires might spread quickly, according the the Weather Service.

The warning extends from eastern Owyhee County, through northwestern Twin Falls County into eastern Jerome County to the northeast into areas east of Shoshone and north of the Mini-Cassia area on to northeastern Idaho.