Red Flag Warning for the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Red Flag Warning will be in effect this afternoon for parts of the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho as thunderstorms are expected to move through the area.
The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello says the warning will begin at 2 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. with scattered thunderstorms forming this afternoon across the region creating a threat of fire. Some of the thunderstorms could produce wind gusts from 30 to 40 m.p.h. and lightning strikes could mean fires might spread quickly, according the the Weather Service.
The warning extends from eastern Owyhee County, through northwestern Twin Falls County into eastern Jerome County to the northeast into areas east of Shoshone and north of the Mini-Cassia area on to northeastern Idaho.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
* Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
* Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
* Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.