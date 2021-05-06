Rescue Organization Planning To Open Zoo In Twin Falls ID

A local animal rescue is currently scouting potential locations to open an exotic animal zoo in the city of Twin Falls. The organization has more than 500 animals they are looking to place in a larger facility.

Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue has been operating in the Magic Valley since 2019. They currently are caring for close to 500 exotic animals, according to a recent interview with Idaho News 6. They have been slowly over time taking in animals that people in the state could no longer care for. They are working with the Twin Falls Zoological Center on finding a new space in which to house the animals.

Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue is currently located in Buhl, and are considering a move to Twin Falls to begin the process of opening a zoo. Snakes, iguanas, turtles and other exotic species will be on display. The rescue is also going to be educating the public on husbandry, and the ethical treatment of animals.

The rescue will soon be seeking sponsorships, and they are always open to assistance from the community in the way of food and supply donation. You can reach Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue, at 208-432-2339. You can also contact SIRR about adopting an animal, or to schedule events with the staff.

Hands on, as well as interactive experiences with the animals, is also something they are looking to provide to the public once the zoo opens. SIRR is a registered 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. To make a donation, click here.

Golden Albino Rock Chuck in Snake River Canyon

Tangled Elk