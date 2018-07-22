Rescue Workers Continue Search for Missing Filer Woman

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: The body of 83-year-old Gloria Schiffler has been found, read more HERE .

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office and rescue crews are searching for 80-year-old Gloria Schiffler, who has been missing in the Filer area since Saturday evening.

According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office , Schiffler is 5'-1", has gray hair and was last seen wearing black pajamas. She left her residence near Pebble Ponds Golf Course north of Filer at approximately 6:30pm.

Rescue workers and volunteers are searching the area on foot, supported by drones, helicopters and K-9 units.

Filer area residents are being asked to go outside and check property, any out buildings, sheds, or unlocked garages, or RV’s.

Gloria Schiffler is reported to be suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

If you have seen Gloria, please contact SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is keeping the public updated via social media.