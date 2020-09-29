Rescue Your Best Friend At The Twin Falls Animal Shelter

2020 has been a dumpster fire a of a year. Almost nothing has gone as planned for most of us and we haven't even hit the holiday season yet. Think about it, the final three months of this year are going to be extremely weird. Halloween is coming up and it still doesn't seem like many people know what they are going to do to celebrate. On November 3rd things are going to get really crazy and we'll be voting in the presidential election, and you know that no matter who wins the nation is going to be in turmoil from it. Then Thanksgiving will happen and it may be normal because the COVID-19 cases have miraculously dropped, or more likely they will go up as the cold weather hits. It is too early to plan any type of gatherings for Thanksgiving or Christmas because there is just so much up in the air about where we'll be as a society by then.

One thing is certain this year though - the Twin Falls Animal Shelter has cats and dogs that are in need of homes. So, while you may not be able to hang out with your family or old friends, you could be hanging out with your new best friend. Plus, if you hurry the cat and kitten adoptions are discounted to $10 and $25.90 respectively. You can even see some of the adoptable cats on the Twin Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page from the safety and comfort of your own home.

If a cat isn't your style, don't worry as the animal shelter is also loaded up with man's best friend in all sorts of breeds, sizes, shapes, and ages.