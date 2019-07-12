Retired Twin Falls Deputy Becomes Missionary In Thailand

Dan Thom has worn many hats in life. He was a cowboy, a law enforcer and now he works in Christian ministry. Dan’s father unloaded ships in Seattle and Dan grew up with a strong work ethic and has grown in faith.

For many years his church, the Twin Falls Reformed Church, has worked closely with a ministry in Thailand. During his many visits, Dan fell in love with the people and the land.

He could’ve remained with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office but he started to feel a calling. In February, he retired. This week he returned to the Magic Valley for a wedding. While in the neighborhood he visited our studios. We had an opportunity with Dan and wanted him to share the story of his calling and work. You can listen below and you’ll hear a man experiencing the Peace of God. The audio begins at 17 seconds.

Dan Thom retired as a Sergeant after nearly a quarter century in law enforcement. He often worked with troubled youth when he wore a badge. Today, he serves scores of orphans and abandoned children.