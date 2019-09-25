UPDATE, 4:10 p.m.: Idaho State Police said two people died in a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday in Lincoln County.

The crash, which occurred at 420 North and State Highway 75, police said, happened when Stetson D. Cox, 24, of Buhl was driving eastbound on 420 North in a 2017 Isuzu box van. Richard A. Olsen, 83, of Shoshone was driving northbound on State Highway 75 in a 1995 Toyota SR5 truck.

Cox failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed with Olsen’s vehicle, causing the truck to veer off the roadway and overturn in the field.

Police said Olsen and Cox were both wearing their seat belts, but Olsen's front-seat passenger, Charles M. Drake, 32, of Shoshone was taken by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Cox was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

Police said Olsen and his rear seat passenger, Daniel W. Drake, 30, of Shoshone died of their injuries at the scene.

The lanes were blocked for nearly four hours while crews worked the scene.

Original story

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – Lanes that were blocked earlier today because of a crash in Lincoln County have since reopened, according to Idaho State Police.

Police said toppers responded to a crash on State Highway 75 and 420 North, north of Shoshone, which blocked lanes on 420 North in both directions for a period of time on Wednesday. Traffic was moving slowly on the highway while crews worked the scene, police said, and urged motorists to use caution when traveling through the area.

Later, police said the lanes on 420 North had reopened. No other information was available at the time about the crash, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.