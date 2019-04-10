Road Work Expected to Start from Kimberly to Interstate

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Depending on weather conditions, a construction project in Kimberly is scheduled to begin next week. The Idaho Transportation Department says work on Idaho Highway 50 from Red Cap Corner to Tipperary Road near Exit 182 will start the third week of April.

The five-mile rehabilitation project will also include the Hansen Bridge. Traffic in the construction zone will be reduced to one lane with pilot cars leading traffic through. Work is scheduled for seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers will need to watch for flaggers and obey their direction. The speed limit will be reduced in the construction zone, according to ITD, expect minor delays too.

Knife River, the contractor, out of Boise will be doing the work which is expected to last into May. A seal coat project is also planned on that section of the roadway later this summer. ITD reminds drivers to slow down or face increased speeding fines.