Rock Creek Restaurant Announced Reopening In Twin Falls

Rock Creek Restaurant in Twin Falls has announced that they will join other restaurants in the area in reopening their doors. As of today, Wednesday, May 20th, the restaurant will be open under new rules.

Rock Creek made the announcement on their Facebook page that they open their doors at 5 p.m. and will close at 9 p.m. They said the bar and restaurant will both be open from those times Wednesday through Saturday. The bar will be open but sitting at the bar will be prohibited.

The restaurant will also be enforcing social distancing guidelines, they will only allow 50 percent of capacity in at one time and only groups of 6 will be allowed at one table at one time. For those who want to enjoy a delicious meal at Rock Creek, when you arrive in the parking lot you let them know how many is in your group and they will call you in as they have the space available.

They also said there is going to be a few changes to their menu. It might be a little smaller until they can go back to full capacity but that is okay with me. I just want to be able to enjoy their smoked trout at some point again. Hopefully they can keep that on the menu for now.