Rollover Crash Kills Hammett Man on Interstate 84

HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hammett man was killed in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 84.

Anthony Jacobsen was headed west on I-84 not far from Hammett at around 7:37 a.m. in a Ford F-250 pickup when he went of the left into the median and rolled, according to Idaho State Police. Jacobsen, 41, had not been wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup. The investigation is ongoing.