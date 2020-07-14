Rollover Kills Juvenile North of Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A juvenile driver died when they lost control of the Subaru they were driving and rolled north of Gooding Monday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers and the Gooding County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at around 8:37 p.m. on State Highway 46 for a 2003 Subaru Outback that had rolled into a ditch. ISP said the juvenile driver was headed north when they lost control of the car driving off the road, swerved left, overcorrected and came back onto the highway and rolled over.

The driver had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed. The Gooding Fire Department also assisted with the crash.