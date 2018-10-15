Rollover Near Bliss Sends One to the Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A 27-year-old Nampa man had to be flown to a Boise hospital after rolling his vehicle on the interstate near Bliss on Sunday. According to Idaho State Police, Tom Aguilar was driving a 1999 Kia Sportage west on Interstate 84 just east of Bliss at around 3:19 p.m. when he over corrected after drifting across the center line and rolled several times. ISP says Aguilar was wearing a seat belt and was flown by air ambulance to a Boise hospital. The crash blocked part of the westbound lanes for about an hour and thirty minutes.