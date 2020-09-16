Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest will be an extra day this year with the addition of Wednesday June 23rd. That means the festival will be June 23rd through June 26th and rumors are already circulating that some of Hwy 30 Music Fest favorite performers are returning.

I technically can't confirm it at this time, Gordy is kind of giving me the slip again, but I heard through the grapevine that Rock singer turned Country performer Aaron Lewis, formerly of Staind, will return to the Hwy 30 Festival stage on Wednesday June 23rd. Aaron Lewis played Hwy 30 2 years ago and if the rumors are true, we get an encore performance this year.

But that isn't all of it! The Steelwoods, who have been playing Hwy 30 Music Festival for the last 3 years, is potentially going to return to play on Wednesday night as well. Those are two huge headliners for the additional Wednesday if that is the truth. I really hope these rumors are true. I had the privilege of seeing both Aaron Lewis and the Steelwoods and they are phenomenal.

Some more grapevine news, Wednesday will also feature Tennessee Jack and Lainey Wilson. Lainey Wilson made the "5 Hot Under The Radar Artists for 2020" list. She has a release called Redneck Hollywood that is amazing.

I can't reveal my sources, but I can say someone may have accidentally shared a line up list and I really hope these rumors are true. Fingers crossed!