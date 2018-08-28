Rumor Has It: Twin Falls Carl’s Jr Won’t Have This Item

Carl's Jr. opened it's doors today, and if you were brave enough to fair the crazy lines, you may have noticed their green burrito was not on the menu.

According to some reports that we have gotten, the green burrito that is only available at some Carl's Jr locations, will not be available in Twin Falls. Apparently, one in Boise next to the mall does and one in Salt Lake City does. The one in Heyburn also apparently does not carry it.

The assumption is that none of the burritos or tacos will be on the Twin Falls menu.

How devastating! Where on earth will we be able to get a green burrito?! We don't have a single place to get an amazing burrito in this town! (hear all the sarcasm)

Are you sad?