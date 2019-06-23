Rupert Crash Kills One, Two Juveniles Hospitalized

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-State Police is investigating a crash near Rupert that killed one person and sent two juveniles to the hospital early this morning.

According to Idaho State Police, Sergio Alvarez, 48, was a passenger in a late 90's Chevrolet 2500 that rolled at around 6 a.m. on 350 N and 400 W. A juvenile had been driving the vehicle when it crossed the center line, went off the side of the road and rolled.

Another passenger, a juvenile, and Alvarez were thrown from the Chevrolet; the young person and driver were taken to area hospitals, Alvarez died at the scene. The crash blocked 400 W for about four hours this morning. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, Heyburn Police Department, Minidoka Memorial EMS and West End Fire responded to the crash and assisted ISP. The crash is under investigation.