Salmon Man Dies after Pickup Goes Into River

SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Salmon man has died after the pickup he was a passenger in went into a river near Ellis Monday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, Craig Larsen, of Salmon was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on U.S. Highway 93 at around 8 p.m. when he went off the right side while going around a curve and overcorrected, went across the road, down an embankment, rolled, and ended up in the Salmon River. Larsen, 22, and his passenger, Conner McGarrity, 22, also of Salmon, were taken to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon. ISP said McGarrity was later flown to a Montana hospital where he later died.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, Custer County Sheriff's Office, Challis and Salmon ambulance, Challis Fire Department, and Salmon Search and Rescue also responded to the crash.