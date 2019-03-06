Save Idaho And Tear Down The Wind Turbines!

It’s time to cut losses and tear down the giant pinwheels. Over the course of the last few days I’ve read multiple condemnations of wind power and none are from President Trump. One even comes from an environmentalist who was behind the effort to dot turbines across the land. Now he’s filled with regret.

A member of my audience shared the flashing red lights after sunset foul the nighttime sky near his home.

I’ve stopped the car and listened near some massive pinwheels and the constant “whooshing” sound would drive you batty if you were exposed more than an hour.

The two writers, here and here , propose we exhume nuclear power. Two weeks ago, I read a similar pitch for nuclear at the Wall Street Journal. Liberals will dismiss opinion pieces in the Journal because it’s a business newspaper and they don’t like business, however. When people they respect start calling for a revival then maybe it’s time for the granola chewing left to take notice.