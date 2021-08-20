See What It’s Like To Be A Twin Falls Police Officer At Citizen Academy

If you have ever wondered what it would be like to be a police officer but didn't want to commit to the training and weren't sure if it was something you wanted to do, now is your chance to find out more about police as a citizen through the Twin Falls Citizen Police Academy.

You have to apply to be part of the Citizen Academy, the goal is not to create police officers out of citizens, but rather to give people a better understanding as to what a police officer goes through every day in the job.

What type of training is offered for the Citizen Academy?

There is an introduction class, a SWAT and Bomb Squad demonstration, EVOC and traffic stop training, firearms simulator and K-9 training and then a graduation.

Who can participate in the Citizen Academy?

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply but there is a background check and past criminal history may effect whether or not someone can be accepted into the class. Each class is 20 people, that is the max.

When is the Citizen Academy?

The introduction class is September 8th from 6 pm - 9 pm

The SWAT/Bomb Squad demonstration is September 15th from 6 pm - 9 pm

The EVOC and traffic stop training is September 22nd from 6 pm - 9 pm

Firearm simulator and K-( is September 29th from 6 pm - 9pm

Civilian Police Academy Graduation is October 6th from 7pm - 8:30pm

How do I join the Civilian Police Academy?

You have to apply you can either click here for the application, pick it up at the lobby of the police department or call Officer O'Donnell at (208) 735-3445 for any questions you have

