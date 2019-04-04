Semi Crash Halts Traffic on Idaho Interstate

LOOKOUT PASS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a semi-truck crash early this morning in north Idaho forced the closure of the westbound traffic for several hours and sent two people to the hospital for treatment.

ISP says the crash happened at around 3:27 a.m. on Interstate 90 at Lookout Pass, about six miles east of Mullan, Idaho. A white newer Freightliner semi-truck tipped over blocking traffic. The driver, Vladan Obucina, 59, of New Westminster, BC had went of the shoulder, came back onto the road and tipped the trailer.

Images shared by ISP show the trailer on its side while the truck cab is upright, but the chassis appears to be twisted.

The driver and the passenger , Sasa Djunic, 38, of Burnaby, BC had to be taken to the Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg for injuries. ISP says the road was blocked for about three and a half hours while crews worked and cleared the scene. The investigation is ongoing.