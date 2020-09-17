HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were hospitalized when a semi-truck struck their vehicles as they slowed in a construction zone in Jerome County one Wednesday.

According to Idaho State Police, a Chevrolet C3500 and Dodge Journey were slowing for traffic in the construction zone on Interstate 84 at around 1:48 p.m. when a Freightliner semi-truck, driven by Thomas Davis, 70, of Texas failed to slow for them and struck them near Hazelton.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, Jim George, 43, of Nampa was flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the driver Joshua Galvan, 26, of Winnemucca, Nevada was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center as was the driver of the Dodge Journey, Karen Gardunio, 35, of Heyburn, in a private vehicle. ISP said George had not been wearing a seat belt.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Hazelton Quick Response Unit and Magic Valley Paramedics also responded to the crash.