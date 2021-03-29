Serial Killer Joseph Edward Duncan is Dead

Joseph Edward Duncan cheated the death house. The convicted serial killer died in an Indiana hospital. The 58-year-old had been suffering from brain cancer. The United States Department of Justice issued details late Sunday. Duncan had killed four people from Idaho. One, 9-year-old Dylan Groene had been tortured along with his sister. She survived. The crime took place in May of 2005.

Duncan had also been convicted of killing 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of California back in 1997.

Before kidnapping the two kids in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Duncan had killed their mother, an older brother and the mother’s boyfriend.

Duncan also claimed to have killed other children in Washington State and described his crimes to investigators without hesitation. Two sisters, one 9-years-old and the other 11-years-old were killed. Duncan was never tried in the Washington case.

