BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man will spend a little more than 11 years behind bars for possession of hundreds of sexually explicit images of young children. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, 28-year-old Domingo Zapata was sentenced to 136 months behind federal prison bars for possession of child pornography in addition to 10 years of supervised release once he has served his time. According to court records, an undercover agent with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned Zapata was part of an internet group that posted and shared child pornography. A federal judge signed a search warrant for the account and investigators found more than 600 sexually explicit images of young children and adults. Further investigation also found images on Zapata's phone. “This case shows our unyielding resolve to identify, arrest, and prosecute those involved in distributing child pornography,” said U.S Attorney Josh Hurwit said in a statement. “I am grateful for the work of HSI and the ICAC Task Force in finding offenders who prey on the most vulnerable members of our society. This office and our law enforcement partners will continue our critical work to protect Idaho’s children” Zapata will have to register as a sex offender, pay $33,000 to his victims, and give up the phone used in the crime. HSI worked with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Twin Falls Police Department, and Twin Falls Prosecutor’s Office on the investigation.

Get our free mobile app