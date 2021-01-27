MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Mountain Home say one person was shot Monday resulting in the detainment of another person.

According to the Mountain Home Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 800 block of North 8th East street to a person being shot on January 25. The victim was taken to a Boise medical facility and was last listed in stable condition.

The suspect in the case was found inside the home and detained. Authorities have not release any names at this time, the investigation is ongoing. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Elmore County Ambulance and Elmore County Rescue assisted with the call.