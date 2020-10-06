Shoshone Police Chief To Step Down

The Shoshone Police Department made the announcement on their Facebook page that Police Chief Austin Smith will be stepping down from his position. He will remain in position until the transition to a new one can be fulfilled.

According to the Facebook post, Chief Smith explained that it was time for him to devote more time to his family with two children under the age of 4. The City Council will make a decision today, October 6th on how they would like to proceed with the transition of power.

They stated that a new police chief could be hired from inside and another patrol officer hired to fill that position, they could contract law enforcement services from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office which would allow them to hire deputies that will specifically patrol the city of Shoshone. That would essentially transition the Shoshone Police Department into the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office. We will know more later this week.

As for Chief Smith, he said he took a position as a k9 handler at a different agency that would allow him to spend more time with family. He did not say specifically where or if he will even be staying in Idaho, however, he did say he will spend a lot of time in Shoshone because they have family there.

Either way we wish the best of luck to him and K9 Eros, it was not stated if K9 Eros will go with him but that is an assumption I am making on my own. It has been an honor for me to get to know Chief Smith in the small form that I have. Good luck.