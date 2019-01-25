Shoshone Woman Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Shoshone woman is facing a vehicular manslaughter charge for a crash last summer that killed a Bellevue woman.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Kaytlyn Graefe was arrested and booked into the Blaine County Detention Center Thursday evening on one count of vehicular manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff, Graefe had been driving a small car south on State Highway 75 when she allegedly crossed the center line on August 19 , last year and struck a Jeep near the US Highway 20 Junction. The passenger in the Jeep, Georgina Ubence, age 37, of Bellevue was killed. The investigation was given to the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney and charges were filed.

“We are aware there has been a lot of public interest in this case, but these type of investigations require an extensive amount of time and detail to complete." Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a prepared statement. "We gather all the facts and evidence from lab results, search warrants, witness statements, and accident scene reconstruction before we forward any investigation to the Prosecuting Attorney."

The Shoshone Police Department arrested Graefe Thursday, her bond was set at $75,000.