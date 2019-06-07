Sigourney Weaver Will Return for 2020’s ‘Ghostbusters‘ Sequel

Jason Reitman’s mysterious sequel to the original two Ghostbusters films is due in theaters next summer, but there’s still very little specific known about the film or its cast. One assumes, with Reitman (son of original director Ivan Reitman) involved, and the promise that the movie continues the story of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II , some or all of the surviving original actors will appear in some form (Star and co-writer Harold Ramis passed away in 2014.) Beyond that, though, it’s all up in the air, like a free-floating, full-torso vaporous apparition.

The first strong hint of who might show up comes from Parade , and an interview with Sigourney Weaver . She says she will return (along with ’busters Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd) for the new film. Her exact quote:

She’s also set to reunite with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in the new Ghostbusters, due July 2020. ‘It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!’ she says. She won’t reveal any details except to confirm she’s reprising her role as hauntee Dana Barrett.

Weaver played Barrett in both films; first as a client who hires the Ghostbusters (and fends off Murray’s unwanted advances) and then as a single mom who once again gets caught up in the New York afterlife underworld. There are a lot of ways she could appear in the film; in a cameo, in a larger role; married to Murray‘s Peter Venkman, divorced from Venkman, etc. We’re just glad she will be in the movie. Sigourney Weaver is great. Ghostbusters 3 is expected in theaters on July 10, 2020.