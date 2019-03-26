Snow Likely as Cold Front Moves Into Sun Valley Region

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Motorists may encounter some challenges on the roads Wednesday in parts of the Sun Valley region as a cold front moves in, likely causing snowfall.

The Pocatello office of the National Weather Service said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that the approaching cold front may cause snow showers during the day and into the evening hours on Wednesday, dropping as much as six inches by day’s end. Higher elevations may get even more snow.

“Snow showers may be briefly heavy at times Wednesday evening, resulting in difficult travel for Galena, Banner and Willow Creek Summits," the NWS said.

Affected areas include Arco, Borah Peak, Challis, Chilly, Clayton, Copper Basin, Galena, Howe, Ketchum, Mackay, Stanley, and Sun Valley in the wider swaths of the Sawtooth and Stanley basins and Sun Valley region, among others: Big Lost Highlands, Lost River Valley-Lost River Range, Challis and Pahsimeroi valleys, and the Frank Church Wilderness.

Drivers should plan ahead, leave early, and drive slowly.

“If planning to travel across the region,” the NWS said, “be prepared for potentially wintry conditions and allow extra time to reach your destination.”