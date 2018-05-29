Software Responsible For Idaho Drivers License Processing Crash

Vendor software issues are to blame for a statewide downing of drivers license services in Idaho. There is no timetable as to when the services will be restored.

The Idaho Transportation Department lists "software tech issues" as the reason for the massive service failure, according to the department's Facebook page . The alert was issued on their page just after 10:30 AM this morning.

A link has been created on the ITD page to update customers. This is the second such outage since December that resulted in the crippling of county DMV locations. For updates, click here .