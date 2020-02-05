South Idaho Most Wanted: Get To Know Burglar David Hawkins

A known commercial burglar in southwest Idaho has recently been added to a statewide database for criminals whose whereabouts are unknown.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho has just added 56-year-old David Gene Hawkins to its website. Hawkins has had a $250,000 bond added to his case. He is currently wanted for commercial burglary in Ada County.

Hawkins is 5'9", and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and is wanted as of February 4, 2020.

If you know the whereabouts of David Gene Hawkins, please call 208-343-COPS. Those who wish to report any information about this case can also visit 343Cops.com and send a message. Crime Stoppers also has a free app for those who wish to receive alerts.